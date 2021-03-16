Maldivian President to join first



Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih will arrive in Dhaka on March 17 as the first of the world leaders to join Bangladesh's Independence golden jubilee and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary celebrations.







Solih will arrive here on a three-day tour to be followed by four other heads of state and government from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and India under separate schedules. "President M Abdul Hamid will receive his Maldivian counterpart at the Hazrat Shahjalal (R) International Airport (HISA) at 8.20am on the day," a Bangabhaban spokesman told BSS.







Bangladesh President's press secretary Joynal Abedin said Solih will also attend the National Parade Square (Ground) function at Tejgaon where his Bangladesh counterpart will also be there at 4.30 pm.The Maldivian President, as part of his Bangladesh visit's program schedule, will pay a courtesy call on Bangladesh President at Credential Hall of the Bangabhaban at 7pm on Thursday.





Ibrahim Mohamed Solih would sign the visitors' book at Bangabhaban. It is scheduled to sign some Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) between the two countries in presence of the two heads of the state, the press secretary added.Later, the Maldivian President will join the dinner and cultural program hosted by Bangladesh's head of the state at Durbar Hall Ground of the Bangabhaban.





Meanwhile, Sri Lankan's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to arrive on a two-day tour from March 19. Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari will be in Dhaka on a two-day tour from March 22 and Bhutanese premier Lotay Tshering is scheduled to be here on March 24 and 25.Besides, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive here on March 26 and depart Dhaka on March 27.





