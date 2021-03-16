Sweden keen to invest in BD's clean energy



Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation Per Olsson Fridh on Monday said his country wants to invest in Bangladesh's energy sector particularly in the clean energy. He expressed the interest when he paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official Ganabhaban residence in the capital."We want to invest in Bangladesh's energy sector particularly in clean energy," PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim quoted the Swedish minister as saying at a press briefing after the meeting, BSS reports.





Congratulating Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for Bangladesh's remarkable development under her dynamic leadership, Olsson Fridh said Sweden will continue its support to Bangladesh in its development efforts, Karim told newsmen.Olsson Fridh has appreciated the partnership with Bangladesh on the issue of climate change.Regarding Bangladesh's readymade garments, he said that Sweden and Bangladesh have already been doing business to this end for mutual interests.





Stressing the need for taking more measures to ensure empowerment of women, the Swedish minister said that his country needs more women in the labor sector. Talking about corona pandemic, Olsson Fridh lauded the Prime Minister for the way her government tackled the situation successfully in Bangladesh.He also said, "Bangladesh Premier has a very brave vision".





