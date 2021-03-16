China makes doormats with Sri Lankan flag



Sri Lanka has strongly raised with China the issue of its flag on doormats made by Chinese manufacturer and the matter could lead to a major bilateral row. The Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry on Friday said that it had called for a full scale inquiry into the sale of non slip doormats on the Amazon with the print of Sri Lanka's national flag, reports ET.





Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof Jayanath Colombage has informed the Sri Lanka Embassy in Beijing to contact the manufacturer concerned in China and also has brought to the attention of the Chinese Embassy in Colombo, the advertising of Sri Lanka's national flag as a doormat.The Sri Lanka Embassy in Washington D.C has also been instructed to follow up on the matter with Amazon.







Leave Your Comments