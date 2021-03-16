Philippines confronts alarming new wave of Covid infections



The Philippines is reinstating many of the quarantine curbs it has been lifting since October around its sprawling capital region, as it confronts a new wave of Covid-19 infections that may be far worse than what it experienced last year. Researchers warn that the country may see up to 8,000 new cases a day by the end of March and up to 18,000 daily infections by mid-April, as the coronavirus is spreading by nearly twice its previous pace.





"We're not trying to frighten people. All we're saying is that's the science. There's no fear-mongering in science," said Professor Guido David, a spokesman for the University of the Philippines-based Octa Research Group, The Strait Times reports.In signs of how widespread the current wave of infections has been, Harry Roque, President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman, disclosed in his news briefing on Monday (March 15) that he had tested positive for Covid-19.





The heads of the country's 200,000-strong police force and top drug agency were found to have Covid-19 last week.The Senate announced on Monday that it was going into "semi-lockdown" after three workers of its in-house caterer tested positive.





Leave Your Comments