President summons JS session on April 1



President M Abdul Hamid on Monday issued an order summoning the second session of 2021 on April 1."The 12th session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad will be held at 11 am on April 1 at the Parliament Complex at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar here," an official statement said in the afternoon, BSS reports. The President, also the head of the state, convened the session exercising the power bestowed upon him as per the Article 72 (1) of the Constitution, it added.





Before commencing the House proceedings on the day, the Parliamentary Business Advisory Committee is likely to hold a meeting, with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair, to fix the duration and agendas of the session.





Leave Your Comments