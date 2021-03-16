Another wave not far away!

Social gatherings are to blame for the surge; vaccination needs to intensify: Professor Abdullah



The deadly coronavirus is turning dangerous day by day in Bangladesh killing and infecting many people every day. It has taken the lives of 26 more people, the highest in nine weeks, raising the total to 8,571. In addition, the pathogen has infected 1,773 individuals, pushing the surge to a total of 559,168.





The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) revealed the information through a press release on Monday.Bangladesh is now the 33rd worst affected country in the world in terms of the number of cases. The position is one step behind Switzerland and one step ahead of Hungary, according to worldometer.info.





''As many as 18,695 samples were tested in 219 authorized labs throughout the country in the past 24 hours. Of them, 1,773 were found to be Covid-19 positive,'' said the press release. A daily-basis infection rate stands at 9.48 percent. The death rate is now 1.53 percent. Of the 26 deaths, 21 were male and 5 female.





As per age categories, two were in their 40s, five in their 50s while 19 were above 60 years, added the press release. While talking to The Asian Age, noted medicine specialist Professor Dr A B M Abdullah says, ''Social gatherings, such as political processions, rallies and visiting at tourist spots are to blame for the fresh rise of the virus.''Stressing the need for maintaining health safety protocols, this physician also says, ''The ongoing countrywide vaccination program has to be intensified to tackle the pathogen.''





Responding to a query whether the rising trend is the symptom of another wave, Professor Abdullah says, ''If the trend continues for 5-7 more days, then it could be considered another wave.'' The indomitable Covid-19 has spread to all 64 districts in Bangladesh.







The country reported its first case of the virus on March 8, while the first death was recorded on March 18.The killer virus, which broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year, has so far killed at least 2,666,000 people across the globe. It has infected more than 120,496,000 people in 219 countries and territories plus two international conveyances.



World situation:

The USA is the worst-hit country with at least 547,200 deaths and more than 30,081,000 infections. Brazil has so far counted 11,483,000 cases, the second highest cases in the world, and 278,300 deaths. India has counted at least 11,385,000 infections and 158,700 deaths. Russia has recorded at least 4,400,000 cases to date and 92,400 deaths.



The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Covid-19 a pandemic. The outbreak of the virus has brought almost the entire world to a deadlock.





Leave Your Comments