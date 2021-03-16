Bangabandhu's vision and economic revolution

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family. -File photo



The New York Times recently published an article on Bangladesh's development journey. Nicholas Kristof, the author of the article, described the way Bangladesh secured a broad range of socio-economic advancement during last several years. Nicholas Kristof admired the Bangladesh government for driving the country forward in all terms. He even advised the US government to follow Bangladesh's example regarding poverty reduction.





It is an auspicious thing that we have been able to celebrate the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence as well as Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary at the same time. Bangabandhu envisioned a golden Bengal (Sonar Bangla) free of hunger and poverty. Bangabandhu's capable daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expedited the development pace of Bangladesh during last several years and has transformed Bangladesh into a development role model.



Bangladesh has meanwhile graduated from the least developed countries (LDC) under Sheikh Hasina's leadership. Sheikh Hasina can be compared to phenomenal visionary leaders like Singapore's Lee Kuan Yew or Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamed. Thus Bangladesh has triggered an economic revolution.

Sheikh Hasina has also earned widespread appreciation for sheltering over one million Rohingya refugees on Bangladesh's soil and for the Chittagong Hill Tract Peace Accord which was signed in 1997.





Per capita income in Bangladesh has exceeded 2000 dollars. Bangladesh has made vehement progress with the agriculture sector. One of Bangabandhu's dreams was that the people of Bangladesh would live happily eating rice and fish (machhey bhatey Bangali). This dream of Bangabandhu has come true as all people of Bangladesh are now able to have three meals a day. Bangladesh has advanced in health sector too. Vaccines and better medicines have eliminated diseases like tuberculosis, diarrhea and many other incurable ailments. Child mortality rate has drastically gone down too.





However, it has to be admitted that the outbreak of Covid 19 has slowed down economic pace all over the world. Sectors like tourism, business, exports, entertainment have been hit hard by the harsh economic impact of Covid 19. Small and medium entrepreneurs (SME) are going through a tough time in financial terms because of the spread of Covid 19. Bangladesh government has meanwhile declared stimulus packages of certain amounts for different sectors to help them overcome the adverse economic effect of coronavirus. Nevertheless, people belonging to the SME category need more cooperation from the government.





At the same time it should be noted that the media sector has also come under the hammering economic effect of Covid 19 in Bangladesh. Most of the newspapers, television channels, online news portals are greatly suffering from financial crisis. The government should stand by the media houses and pull them out of the existing monetary doldrums. Simultaneously, certain aspects of the Digital Security Act need to be amended to avoid its misuse.





Coming back to the development story of Bangladesh, average longevity in the country is now 72 years. Education sector has made vast progress too. At present literacy rate in Bangladesh is 75%. Lots of Bangladeshi students are boosting the country's image at home and abroad by means of their academic merit. The development Bangladesh has obtained in information and communication technology (ICT) has astounded the whole world. The idea of Digital Bangladesh is now a blazing reality. Digital technologies like internet, smart phones, computers, laptops, online business, online banking, mobile financial services have reached the doorsteps of people even in remote parts of Bangladesh.













Here I would like to name a few Bangladeshi origin youths like Nafees Bin Zafar, Fahim Saleh and Jawed Karim. Nafees Bin Zafar was awarded Oscar in 2007 for his contribution to the development of the fluid simulation system for the movie Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End. On the other hand, Jawed Karim is the cofounder of YouTube. Fahim Saleh was the cofounder of Pathao who was murdered in the United States in 2020.





Bangladesh's speedy forward march reminds us of the patriotic song, "Sara bishsher bishshoy tumi amar ohonkar" (You are a wonder to the whole world, you are my pride). Bangladesh government has been able to eliminate militancy and religious extremism to a praiseworthy extent. We remember during the reign of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-E-Islami, militant outfits emerged in several parts of Bangladesh.







Bombs were blasted across the country killing innocent citizens which was carried out by fanatical groups during 2001 to 2006. However, after Awami League came back to power in 2009, the government took strong steps to obliterate militancy and has been able to keep the situation under control. The law and order forces implemented tough measures to terminate narcotics as well which was applauded by the prominent citizens of Bangladesh.





Bangladesh police and the country's armed forces have played admirable roles in Congo, Ivory Coast, Mali, Sierra Leon, Sudan, East Timor and in some other places in the uniforms of UN peacekeepers. The Sierra Leon government declared Bengali as the official language of their country in 2002 as an honour to the Bangladeshi peacekeepers. It is a pride for Bangladesh. Sheikh Hasina executed massive diplomatic initiatives as a result of which 21st February was declared by UNESCO as the International Mother Language Day in 1999. It was later on approved in the United Nations in 2002. Now 21st February is observed all over the world which has glorified Bangladesh.





UNESCO has recognized Bangabandhu's 7 March speech as a document of world heritage terming it as one of the greatest speeches in human history. Bangabandhu told unequivocally that the Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, Christians as well as the Bengalis and non-Bengalis living in Bangladesh are all equal and deserve similar rights. In the same way, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asserted that people of all religions have full independence to exercise their rights irrespectively. Bangladesh has gained development in the infrastructural sector too. A number of infrastructural projects are going on in full swing which are expected to smoothen and speed up communication throughout the country.





The Foreign Ministry of Bangladesh has been representing the country overseas upholding Bangabandhu's motto "Friendship to all, malice to none". Expatriate Bangladeshis are sending big sums of remittances which is keeping the country's economy in good shape. Foreign currencies reserve in Bangladesh has meanwhile crossed 44 billion dollars. The flights of Biman Bangladesh Airlines have connected Bangladesh throughout the globe. Sheikh Hasina a couple of days ago commissioned another two new aircrafts to the fleet of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.





Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman set Bangladesh free through the Liberation War of 1971. Our country would not have been created if Bangabandhu was not born. We will have to sustain the spirit of 1971 under all circumstances. In this regard we recall with respect that India enormously cooperated with Bangladesh during the Liberation War of 1971. Many Indian soldiers gave away their lives while fighting for Bangladesh's independence.







A monument dedicated to the Indian soldiers who embraced martyrdom during 1971 is currently under construction at Ashuganj under Brahmanbaria district. Besides India, Soviet Union supported Bangladesh too during the Liberation War of 1971 On the other hand, history shows that China opposed Bangladesh during the war of 1971 as China has always been the closest ally to Pakistan. China recognized Bangladesh after Bangabandhu was assassinated.





In recent years, it has been noticed and exposed by news agencies that Chinese financial stratagems have endangered the economy of many countries including Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Sudan etcetera. For this reason patriotic platforms have warned Bangladesh government not to get cobwebbed in Chinese financial deals.





Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman came back to Bangladesh after the country's independence on 10th January 1972. Bangabandhu first visited Kolkata after Bangladesh's independence. The assistance Bangladesh received from India was invaluable. That's why Bangabandhu said while thanking India, "I have nothing to give you except my wholehearted love."





It's a pleasure that leaders of different South Asian countries including Indian Premier Narendra Modi is coming to Bangladesh to participate in the celebrations of Bangabandhu's birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence. India is Bangladesh's most trusted ally and a tested and proven friend.





We can learn precious lessons from Bangabandhu's autobiographic books "Unfinished Memoirs" and "Prison Diary" as well as from his speeches. Bangabandhu's love for his countrymen has made him immortal. Bangabandhu's hundredth birth anniversary will be observed on 17 March 2021. Bangabandhu's sacrifice for the people of Bangladesh recalls in our minds a few words of Rabindranath Tagore "Enechhile sathey kore mrittuheen pran, morone tai tumi kore gele dan" which means "You were endowed with a deathless life which you donated at the time of your demise."









The writer is a business leader who is engaged with different national and international organizations and Chairman of Editorial Board of The Asian Age..





