An epitome of pro-people policing

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, police performance in Bangladesh has surely been laudable as evidenced in public reactions. Beyond designated jobs, humanitarian activities of cops across the country have brightened the image of the force. Undoubtedly, people’s faith in police force has increased due to dedicated and sincere services of its members. Md Anisur Rahman, senior assistant superintendent of police, (Brahmanbaria’s Sarail circle) is such a police officer, who has won the hearts of people through his professional expertise, outstanding performance and dedication to service.

Locals profusely praise ASP Anisur Rahman for his prudent decisions with a view to maintaining law and order in the area. He has diligently been working for brightening the image of the force. Through beat policing, he regularly exchanges views with local freedom fighters, journalists, public representatives and elites on how crimes can be prevented, law and order be controlled and welfare of people be ensured.

As his work area is notoriously know as clash-prone, Anisur Rahman leaves no stone unturned to settle village conflicts and root out clashes among villagers. Due to his sincere efforts, incidents of village clashes have come down.

After he was assigned in Sarail circle, patrols on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway and Sarail-Nasirnagar local route have been enhanced. River routes have also been brought under regular patrolling. As a result, people’s movement has become safer and more peaceful.

Local people said, ASP Anisur Rahman has all qualities to become a people-friendly cop as he always active and vigilant to check child marriage, eve-teasing, drug peddling and extortion.

When one approaches to Anisur Rahman, he patiently hears the problem and tries a give a solution to it in a polite way, according to service-seekers. They think such a pro-people, honest and amiable police officer is needed for making the society free from evils.

