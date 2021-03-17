Mazadul recognized as UNAB associate



Md. Mazadul Hoque, who is a reputed economic affairs analyst and columnist, got a chance to contribute for United Nations Association of Bangladesh (UNAB). UNAB, guided by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, formally acknowledged Mazadul as lifetime associate following his ornamental writing activities related to economic and foreign affairs issues. Economist and renowned columnist-M.S Siddiqui, who is on executive committee of UNAB, placed Mazadul here at the association with his blessing. Mazadul is also invited as panelist at national and international seminars and forums organized by public universities and research organizations. Mazadul also plays an instrumental role as member-secretary at Bangladesh Columnists' Forum (BCF)- a platform of senior journalists, academics, researchers and economists specializing in commentaries on contemporary issues of a national and global nature.



