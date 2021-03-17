Song for Bangabandhu's birth centenary released



The ceremony of releasing a song composed on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was held at Bijoy Auditorium of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) on Tuesday.







The present generation who had not seen Bangabandhu and had not come in contact but uphold his ideology; this song has been composed to impart them Bangabandhu's political and struggling lifestyle. Releasing this song is one of the programs arranged by BUP on the occasion of Mujib's birth centenary.





Col Muhammad Faruk Khan, MP (Retd) was present as the chief guest to unveil the song while Vice-Chancellor of BUP Major General Md Moshfequr Rahman, SGP, SUP, ndc, psc, was present as the special guest. On the other hand, Brigadier General Md. Meftaul Karim, bsp, spp, bpm, ndc, psc, former Registrar of BUP, and Lyricist of the song was present at the program. Associate Professor Josinta Zinia anchored the ceremony.



Among others, Md Elias Uddin Mollah, MP, Cultural personality Saidur Rahman Sajal, high officials of BUP, faculty members, students, invited guests, artists, and artisans.





