Police bar students from marching towards Law Ministry



Police on Tuesday obstructed leaders and activists of some left-leaning organizations near the secretariat while they were marching towards the Law Ministry to stage protests over writer Mustaq's death in custody and abolition of the Digital Security Act.







Some progressive student organisations including Bangladesh Chhatra Federation, Chhatra Front, Chhatra Union called for demonstrations in front of Law Ministry. Around two hundred protesters brought out a procession from Raju Sculpture in TSC area Wednesday noon, reports UNB.







They marched towards the secretariat to lay siege to the Law Ministry. But police obstructed them in front of the secretariat. Later they ended their protest program for today and said that they will continue their protest until their demands are met. Chhatra Federation Central president Golam Mostafa said, "We will continue our protest until our demands are met." Dhaka University teacher prof Tanzim Hossain, Chhatra Front president Masud Rana, Chhatra Union general secretary Sumaiya Setu spoke among others. Writer Mushtaq, who published the book "Kumir Chaasher Diary" under the pen name Michael Kumir Thakur, was picked up by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) personnel from his Lalmatia home on May 2, 2020 allegedly for posts over the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. On August 20, he was shifted to Kashimpur prison, Gias Uddin said.



Mushtaq reportedly suffered a heart attack inside his cell at Kashimpur prison on February 25 this year. He was rushed to Shaheed Tajuddin Medical College Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Calls for Mushtaq's release were widespread and sustained throughout his time in prison. Soon after his arrest, more than 300 dignitaries in Bangladesh issued a joint statement demanding his release, including cartoonist Ahmed Kishore. However, his bail applications were turned down on at least on four occasions.



