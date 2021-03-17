Diner Sheshe





"When I was a kid, Amma's words and actions made me believe that fair people are better people. She was ashamed of my complexion. She'd ask me to bathe in milk and apply creams because I was 'kali'. It didn't matter if I made a card for her or scored well in exams, I'd always just see disappointment in her eyes.





I was an army kid, which meant we were always on the move; I could never develop a close bond with anyone. Amma was my 'only friend'. So, everything she thought about me, I believed to be true; that there was something wrong with me because I was dark skinned. I was insecure and developed anxiety. Each time Amma would mock me, I'd binge eat.







So, by the time I hit my teens, I was overweight. Along with being 'kali' I also became 'moti'.I became an introvert, a wallflower. I didn't have the courage to speak to people. If my own mother thought I wasn't worthy, I didn't even want to know my classmates' opinion of me, so I kept a low profile throughout school-even the thought of getting on stage frightened me.





I started working out and lost some weight. I thought maybe then Amma wouldn't be ashamed of me but when she said, 'If only you were taller,' I lost it. All my life, I'd longed for a nod of appreciation, but I realised, for her I'll never be enough… I was done pleasing her. I looked at myself in the mirror and said, 'You're worth it.' And so, when college started, it was a fresh start for me.I remember I willingly got on the stage for news reading. It wasn't a lot, but for me, it took a lot of courage. And when people appreciated me, I was elated.





I then joined the theatre committee and took part in plays. Once, during an open discussion, people spoke about their insecurities. That day, I spoke about Amma, and my battle with anxiety. After, it felt like a weight had been lifted off my chest. I started attending those discussions regularly. I even made some friends. For the first time, I felt a sense of belonging.







