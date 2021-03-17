Worldwide waffling





Sharon Osbourne has said she is "truly sorry" if she caused offence with comments she made in a row about Piers Morgan. She hit the headlines when she defended Morgan, who quit his Good Morning Britain job after saying he did not believe the Duchess of Sussex's allegations about royal life - most notably around race and mental health - in her interview with Oprah Winfrey. Osbourne, 68, made her original comments on US show The Talk, saying: "I feel like I'm about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is a racist so that makes me a racist."









Actress turned conservative political commentator Stacey Dash said she has reconsidered her zealous support of former President Donald Trump, condemns the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol and is going to give President Joe Biden a chance. "Being a supporter of Trump has put me in some kind of box that I don't belong in.





But he's not the president. I'm going to give the president that we have right now a chance," Dash said in an exclusive interview with DailyMailTV. "We have a new president," she added. Dash, 54, who made her name playing Dionne Davenport in the 1995 teen movie "Clueless," worked as an on-air contributor at Fox News until 2016.











Emily Ratajkowski has announced the arrival of her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. The supermodel revealed that she had given birth to the infant, whose sex is unknown, on Instagram, where she shared a photo of herself holding the newborn. "Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life," Ratajkowski captioned the photo, which sees her appearing to breastfeed the infant, who is wearing a pink hat.









A Green Party peer who suggested a 6pm curfew for men in the wake of Sarah Everard's disappearance has told Sky News: "I just don't think that men understand the pressure that women are under." Baroness Jenny Jones of Moulescoomb told Sky News that the idea was "not an entirely serious suggestion" and is not party policy.







She made the suggestion in the House of Lords on Wednesday, as peers debated domestic abuse legislation. "I was just trying to highlight that when the police victim blame by asking women to stay home, we don't react. We just think it's normal," Baroness Jones said. Asked if this would just be inflicting on men what women have to endure, even though it is self-imposed, she replied: "Exactly. That's my exact point.









