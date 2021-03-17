Afghan ministry retracts ban on girls singing in public

The move was seen by many as part of Kabul's campaign to boost its religious credentials with the Taliban ahead of talks on the future of Afghanistan. -AP



Afghanistan's Education Ministry on Monday rejected a ban barring schoolgirls aged 12 and above from singing in public, backtracking on its previous order, which drew sharp criticism at home and abroad."The letter issued recently by the education department of Kabul city does not reflect the stance and official policy of the Education Ministry," Najiba Aryan, a ministry spokesperson, told Arab News."The Education Ministry is assessing the issue, will share its findings and,if need be, will also take disciplinary action," she added.





The nationwide decision was disclosed on March 10 in a leaked letter from Ahmad Zamir Kawara, Kabul's director of education, asking "all public, private and supplementary schools to ban schoolgirls 12 and older from performing in music choirs in any ceremony and public programs." The letter warned that school principals would be punished if schools did not follow the order.







It stated that teenage schoolgirls could only perform in choirs for female audiences and could not be trained by male tutors.Kawara could not be reached for comment when contacted by Arab News on Monday.Taking umbrage over the leaked document, women's rights activists decried the order, which followed another one issued three months ago calling for young children to be taught at local mosques "to strengthen their Islamic knowledge."





The move was seen by many as part of Kabul's campaign to boost its religious credentials with the Taliban ahead of crucial talks on the future of Afghanistan."The ministry has a serious credibility problem after its effort in December to launch a policy holding primary school classes in mosques. These two incidents highlight the activism of Afghans who care about the rights of girls and who have pushed back hard and made the ministry back down," she added.









---AP, Kabul





