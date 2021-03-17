Moderna begins study of Covid vaccine in kids

Brittany Siguenza, 5, watching her mother receive a Moderna vaccine dose in Massachusetts on Friday. -Shutterstock



Moderna Inc has begun dosing patients in a mid-to-late stage study of its COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273, in children aged six months to less than 12 years, the company said on Tuesday.





The study will assess the safety and effectiveness of two doses of mRNA-1273 given 28 days apart and intends to enroll about 6,750 children in the United States and Canada.The study is expected to enroll 6,750 healthy children in the United States and Canada."There's a huge demand to find out about vaccinating kids and what it does," said Dr. David Wohl, the medical director of the vaccine clinic at the University of North Carolina, who is not involved the study.





In a separate study, Moderna is testing its vaccine in 3,000 children ages 12 to 17.Many parents want protection for their children, and vaccinating children should help to produce the herd immunity considered crucial to stopping the pandemic. The American Academy of Pediatrics has called for expansion of vaccine trials to include children.In each group, the first children inoculated will receive the lowest doses and will be monitored for reactions before later participants are given higher doses.





Dr. Wohl said the study appeared well designed and likely to be efficient, but he questioned why the children were to be followed for only one year, when adults in Moderna's study are followed for two years. He also said he was somewhat surprised to see the vaccine being tested in children so young this soon.





Each child in Moderna's study will receive two shots, 28 days apart. The study will have two parts. In the first, children aged 2 years to less than 12 may receive two doses of 50 or 100 micrograms each. Those under 2 years may receive two shots of 25, 50 or 100 micrograms.In a separate study which began in December, Moderna is also testing mRNA-1273 in adolescents between 12 and 18 years old.The latest study is being conducted in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).









---Reuters, NY







