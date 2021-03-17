Wild elephant attack victims get compensation



Six families affected by wild elephants attack in the remote hills area have been handed over Tk 2,70,000 as compensation. Marking the Bangabandhu's birth centenary, Lama Divisional Forest Officer SM Kaiser handed over the cheques among the family members of victims in Lama of Bandarban on Tuesday afternoon.Upazila Chairman Mostafa Jamal, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Reza Rashid, Range Officer Manjurul Alam Chowdhury, Sarai UP Chairman Farid-ul Alam, among others, were present on the occasion.





Saheb Ali, husband of the deceased Ashrafi Begum and resident of Himchhari Para of Sarai union, was handed over a cheque for Tk 1,00,000; injured Omar Ali, as resident of Borochon Khola Para of Fasiakhali union, was handed over Tk 50,000; injured Jaber Miah, a resident of Kuruppata of Jhiri, was handed over Tk 50,000; Fatema Begum, a resident of Gilatoli Para, was handed over Tk 25,000 as compensation of cattle loss; farmer Rashid Ahmed was handed over Tk 20,000 for compensation of crops damage and Shafi Alam, a resident of Rangar Jhiri, was given Tk 25,000.







Regarding the distribution of compensation cheques among victims of wild animal attacks, Lama Divisional Forest Officer SM Kaiser said, "The wild elephants were descending on the locality as the abalone and corridor in the mountains were damaged. Therefore, the people living in remote areas should be more careful about their safety and property." If wild animals harm people in the future, the forest department will compensate them as per the rules, he added.









