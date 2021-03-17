Agri-project launched to increase production in Rajshahi



Rajshahi Division has been making significant contribution to meet the overall food demand of the country. There are vast plains, large Barind region, thousands of beels and char areas of Padma and Jamuna and many small and big rivers. Rajshahi is famous for cultivating all kinds of food grains such as pulses, oils, vegetables, fruits and spices.







The specific areas are famous for their specific production for example, rice and potatoes produced in Naogaon and Bogura districts; Mangoes produced in Chapainawabganj and Rajshahi districts; Litchi produced in Pabna and Natore districts; vegetables produced in Pabna, Bogura, Rajshahi, Natore and Joypurhat; which fulfills the demand of the goods of the consumers in Dhaka as well as across the country.While the government's regional agriculture development projects are currently underway in other parts of the country, there is no notable agricultural development project in the Rajshahi division.





Although there are activities of Barind Multipurpose Development Authority around Barind area of this division, they are only conducting activities like irrigation, drainage, marketing of agricultural products, development of communication. They also plant trees beside roads constructed by them.





To increase the overall development and production of agriculture in Rajshahi region by multiplying the vast plain lands of this region, giant Barind region, low beel region, innumerable ponds and fallow lands on the banks of beel, Padma, Jamuna and other fallow lands and converting the land into bi-crop / tri-crop, the Ministry of Agriculture has undertaken a project called ".





Agriculture Development Project of Rajshahi Division through Extension of Modern Technology" for extensive agricultural production in 67 Upazila's of 8 districts of Rajshahi division at a cost of Tk. 14702.85 lakhs by which the use of technology will be made available to modernize the agriculture of the region. Farmers will be provided training to make them skilled and exhibition of new varieties of plants will be introduced to make them popular among farmers.



If the project is implemented on time, the grain productivity of the area will be increased from 237 percent to 242 percent. The production will increase 15 percent in the project area, including paddy 12 percent, wheat 10, maize 10, pulses 12, spices -13, vegetables 15 and fruits 14 percent. This will change the standard of living of the people of Rajshahi region by meeting the agricultural demand of the region and supplying it to the whole country.









