'Dinajpur soil is a joy for farmers'

Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque visits activities of synchronized cultivation organized by Department of Agricultural Extension at Shitlai village in Birganj upazila on Monday. -AA



Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque said, the soil of Dinajpur is fit for cultivating any crops."He said, "Because the lands are fertile, farmers used to yield double crops in the area."He came up with the remarks while visiting synchronized cultivation at a plot and Head-Feeding Combine Harvester machine made by Japan at Sujalpur union in Birganj upazila of Dinajpur.





The agriculture minister said, "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman realizeed that economic freedom depends on the development of agriculture. The current success in agriculture is a continuation of Bangabandhu's foresight and planning. In the recent years, the production of vegetables is growing rapidly." He noted, now the place of Bangladesh in agriculture is in the 7th position in jute cultivation, 2nd in jack-fruit, 3rd in paddy, 7th in mango, 7th in potato, 8th guava.







Abdur Razzaque also said, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given a directive not to leave land uncultivated. There is no alternative to agricultural mechanization for facing natural calamities and crisis of labor, he added.







Jatiya Sangsad Whip Iqbalur Rahim MP, Dinajpur-1 MP Manoranjan Shill Gopal, Agriculture Ministry Senior Secretary Md Mesbahul Islam, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) Chairman Dr Amitabh Sarker, Department of Agricultural Extension Director Md Asadullah, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Zaki, Superintendent of Police Mohammad Anwar Hossain addressed the program. Among others, social elites along with farmers were also present in the program.











---Siddique Hossain, Dinajpur





