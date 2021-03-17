Farah announces her separation from DJ Aqeel



Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Ali Khan, who is quite active on social media, has confirmed that she has separated from her husband DJ Aqeel. She took to Instagram and shared a picture with him. She also wrote a long note for her fans and revealed the reason behind their separation.





In her post, Farah revealed that they will always be 'best friends' and parents to their wonderful children, Azaan and Fizaa. She wrote, "Sometimes two people grow apart. Sometimes they outgrow each other. It has been 9 years since my relationship with my husband Aqeel changed its status as a couple to just friends and to term it simply would be to state that we are "Happily Separated".







We will always be best friends to each other and parents to our wonderful children Azaan and Fizaa who love us both equally yet accept that we cannot be a couple any longer." Farah further mentioned that it was a mutual decision by the couple and no third person was involved. "This was a mutual decision we took together involving two adults and there wasn't any third person involved."



Leave Your Comments