Taapsee reveals her favourite space



It's been a busy time for Taapsee Pannu ever since shoots have commenced. The actress has already wrapped up a couple of projects and is all set to begin a few new ones. After wrapping up her Tamil film with Vijay Sethupathi, she has also completed the shoot of Haseen Dilruba and Rashmi Rocket.







Currently shooting for another film with Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee is all set to begin another challenging project that will see playing Indian Women's ODI Cricket team captain Mithali Raj. But despite her busy work schedule, she managed to take out time to ensure that she could look into the designing of the interiors of her home.







The Thappad actress had purchased the flat above her earlier home and moved into it during Diwali. Sharing a picture from her home on social media, she wrote, "Staring at the spaces created with a lot of love and a few hit n trials. Coz home in beyond just 4 walls and a roof. Shagun Pannu and I had all the love we needed to envision it, and @rameshgehlot helped us translate our dreams to reality."





