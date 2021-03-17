Bollywood conspires against me



Actor Govinda said that a conspiracy has been hatched against him by certain sections of the film industry. He said that he has been deliberately sidelined, which has resulted in financial losses for him.





In an interview, Govinda refused to slander the recent Coolie No 1 remake, which opened to negative reviews after its debut on Amazon Prime Video last year. The film, directed by Govinda's one-time creative partner David Dhawan, was a remake of their 1995 hit comedy, and starred Varun Dhawan in the lead role.







