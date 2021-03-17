I want to start horse riding again in 2021

Chitrangda Singh



With 2021 well underway, most people are well into their resolutions. For Chitrangda Singh, who has been recuperating from a ligament surgery in the knee, she's got a plan in place, too - she's been hoping to get back on her feet and get stronger and do the things she loves. Says the actress, "I really miss travelling a lot, so that I would love to do for sure.







What I would also like to do is go back to horse riding. I had started riding during the lockdown and then I went into ligament surgery last September and was on bed rest for almost eight weeks, so I am definitely hoping back on a horse this year. Once I my knee gets better, I should be able to. It takes about six months for that, so that's part of my plan."







Chitrangda has something on her to-do list for 2021 in place. "My resolution is to get super fit. My knee problem has been troubling me since the end of 2019, so I haven't been able to run or do any cardio since the end of November 2019 and now because of the surgery and the healing I am not allowed to do any running.







So, the only thing I want to do is get back on best form as possible, like I am dying to run and so some kind of exercise; I can't even do simple squats right now. I really enjoy kick-boxing and I haven't been able to do that for two years almost. I am just waiting to get back to my fitness routine. Just to be able to run again would be amazing for me right now so I am looking forward to that."



Leave Your Comments