'Avengers: Endgame' was a monumental shift of superhero universe

Anthony Mackie



Marvel star Anthony Mackie says the goal of the cast and crew of 'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier' was "not to make a bad show" following the massive success of the 2019 tentpole feature 'Avengers: Endgame'. '





The Falcon and The Winter Soldier' picks up after the events of 'Endgame', where superheroes Sam Wilson/Falcon (Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities and patience. Besides being a stellar example of fan service and record-breaking box office collections, 'Endgame' also brought down the curtain on the third phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).







The 42-year-old actor said the team was determined not to "mess it up". "'Endgame' was a monumental shift of the superhero universe. The scope of that movie, the idea of that film was something larger than anyone had imagined. Our goal was not to mess it up. "We didn't want to be the first Marvel project.







Our job was to take the torch and not make a bad show," Mackie said during a global virtual press conference from Los Angeles on Sunday. The spin-off also addresses the retirement of Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans). At the end of 'Endgame', Evans' character hands over his shield to Sam and Mackie. "The next show has a problem because if it's bad, they are going to be the first Marvel project in 20 years," he quipped.

Leave Your Comments