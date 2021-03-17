Pooja takes a break from her shoot in Lucknow and explores the city



Former Miss India and actress Pooja Chopra is in Lucknow shooting for her upcoming film Jahaan Chaar Yaar from the past week with her co-stars Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania, and Meher Vij. Directed by Kamal Pandey and produced by Vinod Bachchan, the makers of Tanu Weds Manu have one more gem to offer. She has been shooting in remote parts of the city. Pooja was seen in the beautiful city of Lucknow last, shooting for her movie Babloo Bachelor alongside Sharman Joshi which was set to hit the theatres on 20th March but couldn't, due to the pandemic.





Seems like the actor made the most of her day off, exploring the city's delicious cuisine and turning her shopping mode on. Pooja visited a popular Mughlai restaurant in Lalbagh where she and her team enjoyed Lakhnawi biryani and kebabs. Pooja especially loved the seekh kebabs. Then she made her way to a popular chikan shop in Hazratganj where she shopped for suits and saris for herself and her family members.





After having shopped to her heart's content, the actress then visited the famous chai shop in Lalbagh and feasted on the bun-makkhan and chai. Pooja has been seen in films like Commando: A One Man Army and Aiyaari, and has been to the city several times. Last year too when she was in Lucknow in March for a film shoot, she and her team would go out everyday to feast on the delicious chaat and non vegetarian food. At that time Pooja had told us, "I was filming in Lucknow for this romantic comedy called Babloo Bachelor which also stars Sharman Joshi. I had an amazing time here.







I ate the delicious kebabs, the chaat and saw the parks. Every day after pack-up, my team and I would go out and explore this beautiful city. We shopped so much. I took chikan suits for everybody at home; my mum, sister, niece, I even took a lot of kebabs back the day I was going. The good part was that my director wanted me to put on weight for the character that that I played. I have really feasted a lot in Lucknow on the galawati kababs, biryani, shami kebabs, etc. This time also I've been asked by my family to take some kebabs and gajjak back home.

