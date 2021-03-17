Mosharraf, Heme pair up for Eid drama



Popular actor Mosharraf Karim paired up with Jannatul Sumaiya Heme for a television drama titled Biggapon. Directed by Sohel Rana Emon, story of the drama was written by Ashraful Chanchal. Shooting of the drama was held in different locations in Pubail of Gazipur recently. The drama has been made to telecast on NTV on the occasion of coming Eid-ul-Fitr.





While talking about acting in the drama Mosharraf Karim said, "Story of this drama is totally different. Now I feel attraction to work in exceptional story based works. Viewers will get something different taste to watch the drama which story is compact and really unknown to all. Viewers will surely enjoy the drama. We completed shooting of the drama within three days only.







Overall, it was a nice initiative by Emon to make this Eid drama. Earlier, I had experience to work under his direction in two dramas where he proved his directional skill. I am delightful to work with him in this drama." Heme shared her feelings by this way, "I got the opportunity to work with Mosharraf Bhai in three dramas at a time. Biggapon is my first work with him.







I gathered nice experience to work with him in this drama. He is very much co-operative actor. During shooting he always inspired me to work properly. Emon Bhai also tried his level best while giving direction of the drama. If the viewers watch the drama till end they will surely enjoy it. I give thanks to full unit of the dra,a including its director Emon Bhai."

