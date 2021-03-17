Shakib becomes father to a baby boy



Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and his wife Ummey Ahmed Shishir have been blessed with a baby boy -- their third child, Shakib Al Hasan confirmed in his varied Facebook page on Tuesday. Shakib's wife gave birth to the baby at a hospital in the US on the morning of March 15 (US time).





"By the grace of Almighty Allah, we have been blessed with a beautiful son on the eve of Monday, March 15, 2021. Alayna and Errum are ecstatic to have their own baby brother. Shishir and our child are both in good health and spirit. Thank you for countless prayers and wishes. Please continue to pray for all of us." Shakib posted in his varied Facebook page.







The couple already has two daughters - Alaina Hasan Abri and Errum Al Hasan - both born in the US, like the newborn baby. On January 1, 2021, Shakib announced that he would become the father of the third child. During the most part of 2020, Shakib stayed in the US. He went to the US right after he was handed a two-year ban by the ICC over alleged corruption. The southpaw made a comeback to competitive cricket with the Bangabandhu T20 Cup last year. He also returned to international cricket with the West Indies tour at home early this year. Shakib is currently on leave from the national team.

