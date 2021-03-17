Sumon, Hridoy Star as Ireland Wolves leave BD without a win



The touring Ireland Wolves is all set to leave Bangladesh with empty hand as they suffered yet another defeat, their final match against Bangladesh Emerging team in a lone T20 match on Tuesday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur in Dhaka.







The visitors earlier lost a four-day game and four one-days against the home side. Medium pacer Sumon Khan yet again shone with ball with four-wicket haul while Towhid Hridoy struck fifty as Bangladesh Emerging pulled off a convincing 30-run triumph on Tuesday.







Batting first, Emerging team posted 184 for 7 in 20 overs. Skipper Saif Hassan led from the front as he played a 36-ball 48-run knock. After his departure, Towhid Hriody maintained his good run form as he scored quickfire knock of 58 off just 36 balls to guide his side for a big total on the board. Shamim Patwary gave the perfect finishing touch as his unbeaten 28 in 11 balls powered Emerging Team to score past the 180 runs mark. Chase picked up 2 wickets for 36 for the visiting side.





In response, Ireland Wolves were never in the chase as Emerging Team bowlers kept the in the pressure throughout the innings by picking up wickets in regular basis. Tucker was the only batsmen who looked threating before got out on 38. Sumon Khan scalped 4 wickets for 31 for Bangladesh Emerging.

Earlier in the five-match one-day series, Sumon Khan was the best bowler taking seven wickets while Mukidul Islam Mugdho bagged six and Saif took Saif Hassan five. Ruhan Pretorius and Mark Adair also bagged five wickets each for Ireland.



In the same series, Mahmudul ended up the event scoring the most runs, 285, with a century and two fifties. In the top five batsmen, Towhid Hridoy (226), Saif Hassan (190) and Shamim Hossain (130) also have managed a place each while Ruhan Pretorius is the only Irish batsman to have placed in the top five batsmen with scoring 142 runs.





