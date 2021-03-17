'Afghan peace not possible until Pakistan halts proxy war'



Canada's former ambassador to Afghanistan, Chris Alexander has said that restoring peace in Afghanistan will not be possible until Pakistan halts its "covert proxy war" in the country. The Canadian diplomat in an interview with Tolo News said that Pakistan's army, particularly the country's powerful military intelligence, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), "equips the Taliban" and sends them to wage war against the Afghan government."There will be no peace in Afghanistan unless and until Pakistan stops its covert and now increasing covert proxy war in Afghanistan," he said.





According to the Canadian diplomat, the Taliban speaks on behalf of Pakistan's intelligence agencies."If the international community comes together to call out Pakistan's bad behavior in this respect, it's illegal behavior in this respect, things will change very quickly," he added, reports ANI.





In a recently published paper, the former envoy wrote: "Pakistan's military supports the Taliban as part of a national strategy for Afghanistan and Kashmir that Pakistan has pursued consistently since 1947 when Kabul voted against Pakistan's membership in the United Nations."





"Today's conflict is effectively the result of a sustained failure, over nearly three-quarters of a century, to achieve a comprehensive political settlement between Islamabad and Kabul, including with regard to borders... This covert proxy war is waged principally through suicide attacks, planned mass killings of civilians, intimidation and targeted assassinations, as well as information operations aimed at stoking fear in the Afghan population and undermining the credibility of the Afghan government, parliament, media, and other institutions, including its international partners," he added.







