HC: How many people Iqbal Mahmood cleared?



The High Court has asked the Anti-Corruption Commission or ACC how many people had been cleared of the charges against them in the five months before Iqbal Mahmood's tenure as chairman ended recently.The ACC will have to submit a list containing the reasons behind the acquittal along with the names and addresses of the accused within Apr 11.





The virtual panel of Justice Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim passed the suo moto orders on Tuesday after noticing a report of the Daily Inqilab on Mar 14.The court also ordered the reporter who wrote it to submit all information on the matter, reports bdnews24.com.Having joined as chairman in March 2016, Mahmood left the national anti-graft agency on Mar 9 this year.





The High Court also ordered Sadharan Bima Corporation's statement within Apr 11 on the accusation that Tk 260 million was embezzled through fraud for 10 years in the state-owned general insurance entity. The judges also ordered the daily Prothom Alo journalist, whose report on the alleged embezzlement was published on Tuesday, to submit all the information about the report.





Deputy Attorney General AM Amin Uddin Manik drew the judges' attention to the reports.The Inqilab report with a roughly translated headline, 'The commercialisation of investigation' at the ACC, said that Mahmood "let a huge number of corrupt bigwigs off the hook" before he left the agency.The former ACC boss "used some innocent and weak people as a shield to hide the impunity scheme", the report said, citing a reliable source.Mahmood "destroyed most of the documentary evidence relating to his actions, but the reporter could collect some of those", the report said.





Citing the documents, the Daily Inqilab said that he had acquitted more than 200 individuals and organisations of corruption charges between Oct 1 and Dec 24 in 2020.The newspaper, citing the source, said the allegations against these people and organisations were not investigated in reality.





It said transactions worth tens of millions of takas were behind the recording of the complaints and the end of the investigations.The Prothom Alo report said a ring led by Abul Kashem, manager of Sadharan Bima Corporation's audit and compliance division, embezzled Tk 261.5 million over the period of 10 years and six months. But the corporation was in the dark about the affair.





Leave Your Comments