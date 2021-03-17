UN rights office 'deeply disturbed' over violence



The UN human rights office (OHCHR) said on Tuesday it is "deeply disturbed" that the crackdown on peaceful protesters in Myanmar "continues to intensify", with a soaring death toll on the streets, increasingly aggressive use of lethal force, arbitrary arrests, and reports of torture in custody. At least 11 people were killed on Monday and 57 over the weekend, marking the bloodiest days since protests started last month.







Among the dead, are a group killed during a violent crackdown in the Hlaing Tharyar township in Yangon by security forces, after unknown actors set fire to factories which were either operated or part-owned by Chinese investors, OHCHR spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said, reports UN News.





"There are many more reports of further killings that we have not been able to corroborate yet", she added, noting that confirming information is "becoming increasingly difficult" due to the martial law and communication blackouts imposed in several places where people have been killed and displaced. Ms. Shamdasani added that OHCHR has so far confirmed that at least 149 people have been killed as a result of unlawful use of lethal force since 1 February, when the military overthrew the civilian Government.







She also noted that arrests and detentions continued throughout the country, with more than 2,084 people remaining arbitrarily detained. In addition, at least five deaths in custody have occurred in recent weeks, with at least two victims' bodies showing signs of "severe physical abuse indicating that they were tortured".







The spokesperson also went on to note that under the martial law - declared by the military in several townships in and around Yangon and Mandalay - military law would apply to civilians with both stricter curfews and subjecting offenders to military tribunals without the right of appeal.







"We are deeply disturbed that the crackdown continues to intensify, and we again call on the military to stop killing and detaining protestors", Ms. Shamdasani urged. "As the High Commissioner has stressed, all those with influence have a responsibility to take measures to bring an end to this State violence against the Myanmar people."







