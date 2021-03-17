Moudud Ahmed dies



BNP Standing Committee Member Moudud Ahmed passed away at Singapore's Mount Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday. He breathed his last at 6:30pm, his chamber assistant AKM Ehsanur Rahman said. He had serious kidney complications and was struggling to get oxygen due to lung congestion. Moudud is survived by his wife Hasna Moudud and daughter. His two sons had died. The 81-year-old was admitted to Mount Elizabeth Hospital for advanced treatment on February 1. His wife Hasna Moudud, daughter of famous poet Jasimuddin, was there with him, reports UNB.





The BNP leader was hospitalised in Dhaka on Dec 30 last year after he had fallen ill due to low level of haemoglobin. He also suffered a mild stroke while undergoing treatment at the hospital.On January 7, a permanent pacemaker was implanted in his heart. Moudud Ahmed is one of the founding members of the BNP. He joined Jatiya Party in 1985 and served as prime minister and vice president in military ruler HM Ershad's government.After the fall of Ershad, Moudud returned to BNP in 1996 and was made law minister in Khaleda Zia's government in 2001.



Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen expressed his condolence over the death of Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) standing committee member and former minister Moudud Ahmed. In a condolence message Dr. AK Abdul Momen conveyed his grief at Moudud Ahmed's demise and prayed for the eternal peace and salvation of Moudud Ahmed's departed soul. Dr. AK Abdul Momen also sympathized with the bereaved family members of Moudud Ahmed.Moudud Ahmed died on Tuesday in Singapore, said BNP chairperson's press wing member Shayrul Kabir Khan.





Quoting Moudud's wife Hasna Jasimuddin Moudud, Shayrul said that the BNP leader breathed his last around 6:30pm Bangladesh standard time at the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore. Hasna was accompanying the 80-year-old BNP leader in Singapore. He was taken there on February 1.Earlier, he was admitted to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka on December 29, 2020 as the hemoglobin level in his blood decreased. He was discharged from the hospital on January 20. He was again taken to the hospital on January 21.Moudud is survived by his wife, a daughter and host of well-wishers to mourn his death.







