Dhaka stresses signing Teesta water sharing deal



Bangladesh has emphasised signing of interim water sharing agreement of the Teesta River as agreed by Bangladesh and India in 2011.For the betterment of millions of people of the two countries, Bangladesh stressed the sharing of water of six trans-boundary rivers - Manu, Muhuri, Khowai, Gumti, Dharla and Dudhkumar, conducting feasibility study jointly for optimum utilisation of the water received by Bangladesh under the provisions of Ganges Water Sharing Treaty, 1996.The issues were discussed at the Water Resources Secretary-level meeting between Bangladesh and India in New Delhi on Tuesday, reports UNB.





Kabir Bin Anwar, Senior Secretary of Water Resources Ministry, led the Bangladesh side while Indian side was led by Pankaj Kumar, Secretary of Jal Shakti Ministry of India. Muhammad Imran, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, also attended the meeting.





The Bangladesh side expressed the hope that the Indian Minister of Jal Shakti would visit Bangladesh soon for the 38th meeting of the joint rivers commission (JRC) at the invitation of Bangladesh Minister of State for Water Resources preferably in the year of 2021 when Bangladesh is celebrating the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, 50 Years of Bangladesh's Independence and establishment of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and India.







Both sides held discussions on issues related to excavation of remaining portion of intake channel (Rahimpur Khal) of the Upper Surma-Kushiyara Project in Bangladesh, reduced flow in the Mohananda River due to withdrawal of water in West Bengal, cooperation in common river basin management, expansion of cooperation between India and Bangladesh on flood forecasting and warning.





The meeting further discussed implementation of the MoU on withdrawal of water from the Feni River for drinking water supply scheme for Sabroom town of Tripura and deliberations for firming up draft agreement for sharing of water of Feni River, reduced flow during lean season in rivers, Atrai, Punarbhaba and Tangon flowing into West Bengal and pollution in Mathabanga-Churni River in West Bengal.







