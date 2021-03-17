South Asian leaders converge to celebrate Bangladesh's and Bangabandhu's birthday



Bangladesh is all set to roll out the red carpet to the South Asian leaders who are converging in Dhaka over the past 10 days to join special programs marking 50 years of independence and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.







The celebrations which are very special to every Bengali is scheduled to start on Wednesday, March 17. The start of the festivities at the National Parade Ground in the capital coincides with Bangabandhu's 100th birthday.Heads of governments of five South Asian countries will start arriving from today one after the other due to COVID-19 health concerns.







The celebrations were first set to be virtual, but to the great joy of the people it will now be held in the presence of visitors, President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the elder daughter of the Father of the Nation.Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen shared details on preparation for the celebrations at a press conference at the Foreign Service Academy on Tuesday.





State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen were also present.Bangladesh eyes stronger relations with the world by celebrating 50 years of independence in the presence of foreign leaders and virtually with the rest.





Dr Momen said President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President of Nepal Bidhya Devi Bhandari, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will join the celebrations in person.The Foreign Minister said President of China Xi Jinping will send a video message marking the celebrations, while French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will send also follow suit.





President Abdul Hamid will attend the programs on March 17, 22, and 26, while Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on March 17, 19, 22, 24, and 26. President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih will arrive for a two-day visit today, kicking of the celebrations at the National Parade Ground.Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa will arrive on March 19, while President of Nepal Bidhya Devi Bhandari will follow on March 22.





Also, Bhutanese Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering will reach on March 24, while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 26. Both the countries were the first to recognize independent Bangladesh.Premier Modi will travel out of the capital, while the rest will pass a busy schedule in Dhaka.





The Indian Prime Minister will visit Bangabandhu's Memorial in Tungipara to pay his respects to the Father of the Nation as he had wished to do so when the agenda of his tour was being planned.Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was born on March 17, 1920 and was buried there after he was assassinated with most of his family in the August 15, 1975 coup led by disgruntled military men.





Programme Schedule:

'Vengechho Duar Esechho Jotirmoy' is the theme of March 17 while 'Mohakaler Torjoni' for March 18 event, 'Jotokal Robe Padma Jamuna' for March 19, 'Tarunner Alokshikha' for March 20, 'Dhongsostupe Jiboner Gan' for March 21 events, 'Banglar Mati, Amar Mati' for March 22, 'Nari Mukti, Sammo o Swadhinata' for March 23, Santi, Mukti o Manobotar Agrodoot' for March 24 events, 'Gonohottar Kalratri o Aloker Avijatra' for March 25 and 'Swadhinatar Panchash Bochhor o Agrogotir Subornorekha' for March 26.Around 500 guests from both home and abroad will attend events at the National Parade Ground on March 17, 19, 22, 24 and 26. All the programs will be aired on television channels and in online media.

