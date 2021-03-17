'Shasyachitre Bangabandhu', a portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, demonstrated on 120 bighas of cropland at Balenda village of Bhabanipur union in Sherpur upazila of Bogura, which has now been recognized by Guinness World



History is written and re-written by men for the sake of upgrading the information in hand. But one date that is very significant and will remain so eternally is 17 March. It is a birthday like no other! From 1975 to 2008, except for the first five year premiership of Sheikh Hasina between 1996 and 2001, it was made to be a forgotten chapter in Bangladesh glorious history, rare in many ways too.







Rare because it was a fight for independence over the Bengali language, it was the briefest --- nine months --- final war with Pakistan, the final pullout of the Indian troops from the soil of Bangladesh and that too a first for a victorious allied force after winning the most cherished battle with arch-rival Pakistan.





It is also the birthday of Bangladesh's Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the greatest Bengali of all times.We have been celebrating his birth centennial in small ways as the planned one was spoiled by the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, it is a time to pay our deepest homage to this great legendary politician who rose from the bottom to give Bengalis the freedom they had wanted for years, but did not know how to reach their goal.





Bangabandhu became the torch bearer of the Bengalis and gifted them an independent Bangladesh. Was Bangladesh totally independent after 16 December 1971 victory against the Pakistanis? We all thought so, but not the greatest Bengali of all times --- Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Apparently as "true" history tells us that it was in his thoughts that Bangladesh was yet to be totally independent and how will use his diplomatic prowess to achieve that goal.







The visionary leader soon after being released from his condemn cell in a Pakistani prison, where preparations were underway to hang him for treason, set his mind to achieve it while flying back to Dhaka via New Delhi.It was on board the Royal Air Force that was carrying him to New Delhi, he requested India's envoy Sashanka to send a cable to his prime minister, Indira Gandhi, before landing on the soil of a country that stood by the Bengalis firmly to clinch the eventual victory against Pakistan.







Bangabandhu had discussed the issue most important for him with at that point of time with the then British Prime Minister Edward Heath and asked the envoy to convey it to his friend, Asia's Iron Lady Indira Gandhi, so that it did not surprise her.It was the withdrawal of Indian troops from what was now known as Bangladesh, the former east Pakistan.A joint communiqué released after the talks between Bangabadhu and Indira Gandhi said "the two countries had agreed to shorten the deadline of the troop's pullout from June 30 to March 31."





Bangabandhu did not press for more at that point as he had achieved the main goal of the meeting with the Indian premier. Indeed, there was another surprise request waiting for New Delhi once he had reached his home.





Bangabandhu played his diplomatic cards once again when Indira Gandhi accepted his invitation to Bangladesh in 1972 to become the first foreign leader on a state visit to Bangladesh.The leader that the Bengalis loved with all their heart and soul, used his charisma to request Indira Gandhi that the date of her visit will be finalised after the last Indian troops had left the soil of Bangladesh.





Naturally 17 March 1972 was the best date for the visit as it was his first birthday in Bangladesh, which to him was not totally so because of the presence of the Indian troops. How can a state be independent of foreign troops remained to mainly ensure security of the new state.





The visit took place on Bangabndhu's birthday on 17 March 1972 and the Indian troops left by 12 March 1972 ending the stigma attached by some countries by their presence as being "occupied" by the friendly forces which fought shoulder-to-shoulder with the Bengali Mukti Bahini or Freedom Fighters.





A report by the Associated Press (AP) datelined "Dacca" and dated 12 March 1972 said "The Indian Army mounted a ceremonial retreat from Bangladesh today, bidding farewell to the nation it helped to create.The withdrawal set up a test of the new Government's ability to control its countryside and opened the way to diplomatic recognition by the United States.





Troops of India's First Rajput, wearing scarlet turbans with golden tassels, staged retreat parade in a packed Dacca Stadium at which the Prime Minister, Sheik Mujibur Rahman, took the salute."In our heart& we don't want you to leave," the Prime Minister Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman said as the troops stood at parade rest. "





But ours is a free and sovereign country, and we must run our own affairs. You leave as friends" About 3,900 Indian soldiers were killed and nearly 10,000 others injured, with many left to suffer from life-long disabilities in the 13-day Bangladesh war.Indeed, today as we celebrate Bangabandhu's birthday, the nation along with the politicians clinging to other thoughts or colours, must bow down in deep respect and express our gratitude to this great legendary statesman, which the world has very few.





On the same line, it is also gratifying to note that Bangladesh-India "tested friendship" is on track as laid down by the two friends --- Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Indira Gandi --- of South Asia setting new standards in bilateral ties by their successors --- Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the worthy daughter of Bangabandhu and her Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the populist leader of his people.





