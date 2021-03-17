President, PM pays homage to Bangabandhu on his Birth Centenary

of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, marking his 101st birth anniversary and

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, marking his 101st birth anniversary and the National Children’s Day-2021.





The President paid homage by placing a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu, the greatest Bangalee of all times, in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road No. 32 here early this morning.





After placing the wreath, he stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the country’s founding father while the bugle played the last post.





A smartly turned out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force gave an honor guard on the occasion.





President Hamid offered Fateha and joined a munajat seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and other martyrs of the August 15 carnage.



