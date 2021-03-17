3 COVID patients die after fire triggers evacuation









Three COVID patients in intensive care have died after a fire triggered an evacuation at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.





The patients who were receiving life-supporting treatment through ventilators were transferred to another building of the hospital after the blaze on Wednesday.





DMCH Director Brig Gen Nazmul Haque said the patients were in critical condition.





The fire broke out in the ICU ward on the second floor of the new building at around 8 am on Wednesday.





The patients could not be identified immediately. They were transferred to the high-dependency unit of the old building soon after the fire erupted.





Five units of the fire service managed to douse the fire at around 9.30 am.





Three people died after 14 patients were moved from the ICU ward, said Bachchu Mia, an inspector of the hospital's police outpost.





