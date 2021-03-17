Keep away children from violence, drug, militancy, terrorism: PM









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today stressed building bright and beautiful life of children by keeping them away from violence, drugs, militancy and terrorism.





“Senior citizens, parents, guardians, teachers, society’s distinguished personalities, imam of mosques, responsible persons of different religious organizations and people’s representatives have to be aware in building children’s beautiful and bright life,” she said.





The premier was addressing a function on the 101st birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Children’s Day-2021 as the chief guest, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban here.





The Ministry of Women and Children Affairs organized the function at the Mazar (Mausoleum) Complex of Bangabandhu at Tungipara in Gopalganj.





Sheikh Hasina called upon the children to concentrate on study and follow the advice of parents, guardians and teachers for a better future.





“You (children) will remain well and we (government) will do everything possible to this end,” she said.





Father of the Nation has given the country’s independence and the government is working tirelessly so every person in the country can have a beautiful and better life along with bright future, she added.





The prime minister said today’s children are tomorrow’s future and the government wants they to grow up beautifully in line with this year’s Children’s Day’s theme.





The theme of this year’s birthday of Bangabandhu and National Children’s Day is “Bangabandhur Janmadin, Shishur Ridoy Hok Rangin”.





State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira spoke on the occasion as the special guest while ministry’s Secretary Md. Sayedul Islam delivered the welcome address.





Minor child Swapnil Bishwas, a student of Class-II, demonstrated the historical March 7 speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as another little child Anusuya, a student of class-VI, chaired.





Safwan, a student of class-III and Rubaba Zaman, a student of class-VI, spoke at the ceremony on behalf of the children.





The prime minister also exchanged views with a few children and greeted the country’s all children on this auspicious day.





At the function, On behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Fazilatun Nessa Indira distributed books and prizes among the winners in competitions organized by the Gopalganj district administration.





The prime minister said Father of the Nation loved the children so much and that’s why, the government has announced the birthday of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as National Children’s Day.





In the country’s Constitution after Independence, she said, Bangabandhu had made the education for children fully free, adding that the children enrollment rate now stood at almost cent percent.





Mentioning that the closure of educational institutions is painful for students , Sheikh Hasina urged the children to continue study and sports as practices of culture and sports are essence of growing up nicely.





“You (children) will pull the country ahead as a future of the state,” she said , referring to the dream of the Father of the Nation of building the country as hunger-poverty-free Sonar Bangla where every person will get home.





On the occasion of Mujib Year, the premier reiterated her government’s determination to provide house and land to each home and land less people which will be illuminated with electricity so children can carry on their study .





She said Bangladesh has attained the status of a developing nation but there is no way to stand still here rather the country has to be pulled ahead further .





“Now our next goal is to turn the country as developed one by 2041 and we are taking all required measures to this end,” she added.









