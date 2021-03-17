Modi calls Bangabandhu “hero for all Indians”'





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman a “hero for all Indians” as he issued a tweet while Bangladesh’s started a 10-day nationwide celebrations to mark Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebrations coinciding with golden jubilee of its independence.





“He (Bangabanadhu) is a hero for all Indians too. It will be my honor to visit Bangladesh later this month for the historic #Mujib Borsho celebrations,” read the tweet issued ahead of the formal beginning of the celebrations at Dhaka’s National Parade Square.





Modi, who is set to arrive in Bangladesh on a two-day tour from March 26 to join in person the celebrations also described Bangabandhu as a “champion of human rights and freedom”.





“My heartfelt homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a champion of human rights and freedom, on his birth anniversary,” he wrote.





The India premier is scheduled to visit Bangabandhu shrine at Tungipara, call on Bangladesh President M Abdul Hamid and hold talks with his counterpart Sheikh Hasina, visit two Hindu temples at Gopalganj and Shatkhira alongside joining the Independence Day celebrations at the Parade Square on the Independence Day on March 26.





Bangladesh Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr AK Abdul Momen will also call on the Indian premier, who is set to travel to a foreign country for the first time after the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.





Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar also issued a tweet paying tribute to Bangabandhu saying “his ideals continue to inspire millions across the world”.





“India is proud to celebrate his legacy jointly with Bangladesh in this historic #MujibBorsho,” he said.





Bangladesh all set to start 10-days of concurrent state programs to celebrate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the country’s independence.





