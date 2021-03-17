Maldives President pays tributes to national heroes at Savar









Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih today paid rich tributes to the memory of martyrs’ freedom fighters at National Memorial in Savar on the outskirts of the capital.





He paid homage by placing a wreath at the Memorial.





Earlier the Maldivian President reached the National Memorial at about 9.45 am.





On his arrival there, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tajul Islam, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman and State Minister for Housing and Public Works Sharif Ahmed welcomed him.





A smartly turned-out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force gave him a guard of honour while the bugles played the last post.





Ibrahim Mohamed Solih also signed the visiting book at the Savar memorial.





“I am humbled by this opportunity to pay my respects at the National Martyr’s Memorial, commemorating the heroism and sacrifice of those who gave their lives to win Bangladesh her independence. May their courage and patriotism never be forgotten. I pray that Almighty Allah grants them entrance to the highest level of Jannat-ul -Firdous,” the president wrote in the visiting book.





He also planted a sapling of ‘bokul’ (Mimusops elengi) on the memorial premises.





Prior to this, the Maldives President arrived here this morning on a three- day official visit to join the celebrations of the golden jubilee of country’s independence and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





President M Abdul Hamid and his wife Rashida Khanam received the Maldivian President at Hazrat Shahjalal (R) International Airport (HISA).





Leave Your Comments