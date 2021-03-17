India to gift 109 ambulances to Bangladesh









India is set to donate 109 ambulances to Bangladesh on the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami informed Foreign Minister Ak Abdul Momen about the goodwill gesture in a meeting on Tuesday, the foreign ministry said in a statement.





The vehicles will be handed over during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to Dhaka to join the celebrations of Bangabandhu's birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence. Of the 109 ambulances, four will be used in Sylhet, the ministry said.





Modi will arrive in Dhaka on a two-day visit on Mar 26.





Bangladesh is marking the momentous occasions with a 10-day event, which will be attended by four other heads of state and governments of neighbouring countries.





