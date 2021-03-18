The poet of politics who struggled for freedom and independence





Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, an influential political figure in South Asia, was the first President of Bangladesh; lead the movement for the establishment of Bangladesh. As the modern architect of the ancient Bengali civilization, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has been called the "Father of the Nation" of Bangladesh. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was born on 17 March 1920 in Tungipara village of Patgati union in Gopalganj subdivision of Faridpur district in the then Indian subcontinent. His father was Sheikh Lutfar Rahman and his mother was Saira Khatun.







Mujib was the third child in a family of four daughters and two sons. Sheikh Mujib started his education at Gimadanga Primary School in 1927. He was admitted to Gopalganj Public School in 1929 and studied there till 1934. He passed matriculation from Gopalganj Missionary School. Mujib's political career began in 1939 when he was in a missionary school. That year the school was visited by the then Chief Minister of Bengal Presidency Sher-e-Bangla A K Fazlul Haque and later the Prime Minister of Bengal Hossain Mohammad Shaheed Suhrawardy.







He went to them with a team based on the demand for school roof reform. In 1940, he joined the All India Muslim Students Federation. After passing the entrance examination in 1942, he was admitted to Calcutta Islamia College to study law. In 1943 he joined the Bengal Muslim League. In 1944 a conference of the All Bengal Muslim Students League was held at Kushtia. Sheikh Mujib played a special role in this conference. He was nominated as the secretary of the "Faridpur District Association".







Two years later, he was elected general secretary of Islamia College Students Union. In 1947, the year of partition, Mujib obtained his BA degree from Islamia College under Calcutta University. During this time Mujib joined hands with Suhrawardy in various political activities to protect the Muslims and bring the riots under control. After the separation of Pakistan and India, Sheikh Mujib returned to East Pakistan and enrolled in the Law Department of Dhaka University. He founded the East Pakistan Muslim Chhatra League on 4 January 1948, through which he became one of the leading student leaders in the province.





Sheikh Mujib's political activities began with his participation in the movement for making Bengali one of the state languages. A conference with the leaders of different political parties was held at Fazlul Haque Hall of Dhaka University. The conference discussed the policy of the movement and Sheikh Mujib put forward a proposal. From here it was decided to form an all-party struggle council. A strike was observed in Dhaka on 11 March 1948. During the strike, Sheikh Mujib and several other political activists were arrested but were released on March 15 in the face of strong student protests.







Sheikh Mujib left the Muslim League and joined East Pakistan Awami Muslim League. He was elected joint general secretary of the East Pakistan section of the party. He played a role in organizing protests and resistance by running the "Rashtrabhasha Sangram Parishad" by giving instructions from the jail. After that, it was decided to observe 21st February as the day of realizing the demands of the state language. On 9 July 1953, he was elected Secretary-General of the East Pakistan Awami League at the end of the council session.







It was decided to form a united front with other parties to participate in the general elections. General elections were held on 10 March 1954. In this election, the United Front won 223 out of 237 seats, of which 143 seats were won by the Awami League. Sheikh Mujib won the Gopalganj constituency. He was given charge of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forests. On 5 June 1955, Sheikh Mujib was elected a member of the Legislative Assembly. In the special session of the Bangladesh Awami Muslim League, Sheikh Mujib was re-elected General Secretary of the party.





On 16 September, Sheikh Mujib joined the coalition government and served as Minister of Industry, Commerce, Labor, Anti-Corruption, and Rural Aid. He resigned from the cabinet to devote full time to the party. After Suhrawardy's death, a meeting was held at Mujib's residence. On the basis of the proposal of this meeting, Sheikh Mujib elected Secretary-General of the Awami League. Sheikh Mujib was one of the pioneers of opposition to the military rule of Ayub Khan.





A national conference of the opposition parties was held in Lahore on 5 February 1966. It was the conference where Sheikh Mujib presented his historic six-point demand which was a de facto outline of the autonomy of East Pakistan. On March 1, 1966, Sheikh Mujib was elected President of the Awami League. In early 1968, the Pakistani government filed a lawsuit against Sheikh Mujib and 34 others, known in history as the Agartala Conspiracy Case. Immediately after this, a storm of protests erupted all over East Pakistan.







This struggle at one time took the form of a mass movement. After months of protests and resistance movements, violations of section 144, curfews, police firing, and a number of casualties, the Pakistani government was forced to make concessions. The case was withdrawn by then-President Ayub Khan after a roundtable meeting with political leaders. The Central Student Struggle Council organized a meeting in honor of Sheikh Mujib on 23 February this year at the Racecourse Ground in Dhaka. In this conference of lakhs of people, Sheikh Mujib was given the title of "Bangabandhu".







At a public meeting on the occasion of Suhrawardy's death on 5 December 1969, Mujib announced that East Pakistan would henceforth be called "Bangladesh". Mujib's expression of Bengali culture and ethnic identity added a new dimension to the debate on provincial autonomy. Mujib was able to garner widespread public opinion in East Pakistan and emerged as one of the most influential leaders in the Indian subcontinent by 1970. In the 1970 elections, the Awami League, led by Sheikh Mujib, won an absolute majority in the provincial legislature.







In the midst of political instability, Yahya Khan was late in convening Parliament. As a result, the Bengalis of East Pakistan realized that Mujib's party would not be allowed to form a government even though it had a majority. The Pakistani military launched Operation Searchlight on March 25 to quell political and public discontent. When the military operation started, Mujibur Rahman declared the independence of Bangladesh on March 26, 1971. Mujib was arrested and taken to West Pakistan and kept under tight security in jail in Faisalabad. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was the Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Government of Bangladesh established on 16 April 1971 at Mujibnagar.







In his absence, Deputy Chief of Staff Syed Nazrul Islam acted as caretaker head of state and commander-in-chief of the armed forces. In East Pakistan, a major insurgency led by the Mukti Bahini began to take place. After 9 months of a bloody war of liberation, an independent state called Bangladesh was established on 16 December 1971 with the surrender of the Pakistan Army to the Bangladesh-India joint forces.













The writer is a columnist and asst. Officer, Career and Professional Development Services Department, Southeast University

On 10 January 1972, Sheikh Mujib returned home from prison in Pakistan and became the first President of Bangladesh. On 12 January 1972, he introduced the parliamentary system of government and became the Prime Minister. Ideologically, he believed in Bengali nationalism, socialism, democracy, and secularism, collectively known as Mujibism. He and his family were killed by a group of military officers on August 15, 1975. His two daughters, Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana survived because they lived in West Germany. BBC declared Sheikh Mujibur Rahman the greatest Bangladeshi of all time in 2004.

