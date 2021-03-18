Mark Tully calls Bangabandhu century's great leader



Famous British journalist Sir William Mark Tully on Wednesday described Bangaba-ndhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as one of great leaders of the past century, recounting memories of his first meeting after Bangladesh's Liberation War.





"The way he treated me . . . the emotion in his voice for his people . . . it can be truly said that 'Sheikh Saab' as I knew him, was one of the great leaders of the century," said Mark Tully in a recorded message, conveyed and screened at the celebration programme of Birth Centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur and Golden Jubilee of Independence at the National Parade Ground, reports BSS.





After return from Dhaka, Tully recalled, "He (Bangabandhu) had the kindness to invite me to meet him and I never forget that occasion".





He said Bangladesh is very special place for him because of his long relationship with Bangladesh as journalist.





On the happy occasion of the 50th anniversary of the independence of Bangladesh, he said, "I particularly rejoice for the memories of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the great leader of your country".





"I have reported the sufferings , anguish and struggle for independence . . . I have also covered the events for the struggle to recover the loss caused by the independence," he recalled.





"In recent years, I rejoice the social and economic progress of the country (Bangladesh)," he said.





Mark Tully said the Prime Minister (Sheikh Hasina) is very kind enough as she invited him to come to Bangladesh to join the celebration.





But unfortunately, he said, the COVID -19 pandemic and the age related illness prevented him to join the function in person. "But I have to see that celebration on television and I will pray for the lasting peace and prosperity of Bangladesh," he added.





Mark Tully was BBC's Indian correspondent in 1971. Mark Tully's coverage of the war on BBC radio was the people's chief source of authentic information.





Renowned journalist was the former Bureau Chief of BBC, New Delhi, a position he held for 20 years. He worked with the BBC for a total of 30 years before resigning in July 1994.









