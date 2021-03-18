Radical Hefazat men attack Hindus in Sunamganj



Several thousand followers of radical Islamist group Hefazat-e-Islam attacked Hindus of a village in Sunamganj district on Wednesday, two days after the radical group's Joint-Secretary General Maulana Mamunul Haque visited the area.





One youth belonging to the minority Hindu community of the village gave a status in a social media criticizing Maulana Mamunul Haque and allegedly that triggered attack.





The BBC quoted Sunamganj Deputy Commissioner Jahangir Hossain as confirming the incident and that the mob vandalized at least 88 houses and some family temples at Noagaon village under the Shalla Upazila.





The Hindu youth was arrested, but details were not immediately available. Quoting several villagers, a local journalist told the BBC that 400-500 houses were vandalized and looted.





"People left their homes fearing further attacks, but returned after some time," the DC said.





Additional police personnel have been deployed to avert further violence. Local administration is monitoring the situation.







The DC said, "Hefazat Ameer Junayed Babunagar and Joint-Secretary General Moulana Mamunul Haque joined a religious gathering in a village in neighboring Dirai upazila on Monday."





Legal actions will be taken against the attackers after investigation, he added. Hefazat leaders could not be reached for comment.

