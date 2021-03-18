Bangabandhu made impossible, possible: PM

President M Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her younger sister Sheikh Hasina, Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and others (none in picture) enjoy a cultural program at the Parade Ground on Wednesday marking the birth centenary of Bang



Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had made everything possible from impossible, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said.





She was addressing the inauguration of 10-day celebration marking Bangabandhu's birth centenary at Parade Ground in the capital on Wednesday.





The premier said, "In just three and half years, Bangabandhu built a full-fledged sovereign state from a war-ravaged country where people were suffering from exploitation, deprivation, hunger and poverty. He had done everything from the impossible." "On this day in 1920, a child was born in a remote village Tungipara. The child, who came to this earth enlightening the lap of mother Sheikh Saira Khatun and father Sheikh Lutfur Rahman, illuminated the life of the Bengali community and brought freedom," she said. With a target of political, economic and cultural emancipation of Bengalis, Bangabandhu started the continuous struggle for the status of our mother language, Sheikh Hasian said, adding that freedom is the outcome of that struggle.





Hasina also extended her greetings on the occasion of National Children's Day, which coincides with Bangabandhu's birth anniversary in Bangladesh. With a view to commemorating the twin celebrations, the National Parad Ground has been decorated colorfully. Banners and festoons have been put on different roads throughout the capital while buildings have been lift up in multiple colors. Some 5,000 artists and performers

from home and abroad are participating in the 10-day event.



Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih attended the inauguration program on Wednesday, while Chinese President Xi Jinping, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga all delivered video messages to the people of Bangladesh on the occasions.





"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all the friendly countries and leaders who extended us with necessary help during our great Liberation War, the struggles for freedom, and the post-war reconstruction of the country," said Hasina.







