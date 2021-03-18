President urges politicians to take lessons from Bangabandhu's ideals, works



President M Abdul Hamid on Wednesday urged politicians to take lessons from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's ideals and devote them selflessly in serving the country as he addressed the inauguration of the 10-day celebrations of Father of the Nation's birth centenary and golden jubilee celebrations of 1971 Independence. "Take lessons from the ideals and works of Bangabandhu . . . and devote to serve the country and its people," he said at the function at the National Parade Square.





The President said contrary to examples set by the country's founder politics in Bangladesh now seemed to have taken a different course with some opportunists seemed to have taken politics as a "profession" for narrow personal interests, BSS.





President Hamid said politics and profession were different things while "politics" is an arena to work for country's welfare and profession is the means to earn money for livelihood.





Bangabandhu, he said, worked since his school life absolutely for the people's welfare, caring little about his personal and family happiness or pleasure.

The President simultaneously urged politicians to realise that a political party is bigger than an individual while the country is bigger than the party adding "we have to think about how much qualitative change has taken place in politics (in the past 50 years)," President Hamid said.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also Bangabandhu's elder daughter, presided over the function with visiting Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and his spouse Fazna Ahmed joining it as guests of honour.





Bangabandhu's younger daughter Sheikh Rehana, President wife Rashida Khanam and National Professor Rafiqul Islam were on dais.





President Hamid suggested that the invaluable memories and memorials of the Father of the Nation must be preserved so future generations could know the glory of the Bangali nation, their boundless courage and patriotism of their predecessors in the past.





Highlighting the government's development activities in line with Bangabandhu's dream the President said the incumbent government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is making relentless efforts to realize his dream.





He said Bangladesh is moving forward at an irresistible pace on the highway of development attaining the status of a developing country in the globe.

"If this progress of sustainable development continues, Bangladesh will turn into a developed and prosperous country by 2041 InshaAllah," the head of the hoped.





The President expressed his gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Japanese premier Yoshihide Suga as they gave video messages on the occasion and wished their governments and peoples continued peace, progress and prosperity.

The President also extended a cordial welcome to his Maldivian counterpart Ibrahim Mohamed Solih for attending the historic celebration of Bangabandhu's birth centenary and the independence's golden jubilee, saying, "The Maldives and Bangladesh share excellent ties of friendship and understanding, which have grown significantly during the recent years."





"The relations between two countries draw strength from the commonalities in faith, culture and values, and also from our collective stake on emerging issues with mutuality of interests," President Hamid added.





He said Maldivian President's valuable speech reflected the close and friendly relationship between the two countries and he wished continued peace, progress and prosperity of the Island nation and its people.





They enjoyed the cultural function there maintaining the health rules due to Covid-19 pandemic.







