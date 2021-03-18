Australia to send PNG vaccines as cases surge

Papua New Guinea's health system is under immense pressure from the virus. -Reuters



Australia is to provide 8,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Papua New Guinea as the island nation struggles with an outbreak of corona virus.





Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the doses would be sent immediately, along with other critical care equipment.





On Monday, Papua New Guinea warned its infection rate was approaching one in every three or four people.





The country's fragile healthcare system is under huge strain.





Officially, there are 1,400 active cases in the country, but the true number is thought to be much higher. Testing has been an issue for the island nation. As of 10 March, only 50,000 tests had been carried out in a country with a population of nine million.





However, Australian officials said that of the areas tested in the past week, almost half of the results had come back positive, including many healthcare workers.





Port Moresby Hospital's Covid-19 isolation ward is reportedly full and additional beds are filling up rapidly.



Dozens of medical workers have also tested positive for Covid, and more than half of the nation's total o"The number is quite staggering, if we don't do [a] corrective response to this, our health system will be clogged," Prime Minister James Marape told journalists on Monday.





He has urged citizens to "remain in your provinces, remain in your villages, remain in your districts".





"It's broken loose … we need to contain it," he said, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.f 2,269 cases have been reported in the past month alone.





The Australian state of Queensland is helping Papua New Guinea with testing. Authorities in the state said they had recorded 250 positive results out of 500 tests conducted.







--- BBC





