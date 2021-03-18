E-traffic prosecution system launched in Thakurgaon

Devdas Bhattacharya, deputy inspector general of police (DIG) of Rangpur Range, inaugurates 'E-traffic prosecution and fine system' in Thakurgaon on Tuesday. -AA



E-traffic prosecution and fine system has been launched in Thakurgaon in a bid to bring transparency to the process of collecting fines from vehicle owners and passers-by breaking traffic rules.





Devdas Bhattacharya, deputy inspector general of police (DIG) of Rangpur Range, inaugurated the modern system at a function in Thakurgaon on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police Jahangir Hossain, Thakurgaon Municiaplity Mayor Anjuman Ara Begum Bonna and Commandant of district police e-service training center (Police Super) Nasir Uddin Jubayer among others, were present. After the inauguration of e-traffic prosecution system, Devdas Bhattacharya said, "Traffic fine has been being collected for last 15 years.







--- AA Correspondent, Thakurgaon

Leave Your Comments