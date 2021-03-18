BCG seizes 2.80 lakh yaba tablets in Teknaf

Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) seized 2.80 lakh yaba tablets from a boat during a special drive near Shahpuree Island area of Teknaf on Wednesday. -AA



Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) seized 2.80 lakh yaba tablets from a boat during a special drive near Shahpuree Island area of Teknaf on Wednesday. Lt Commander Amirul Haque, media officer at Bangladesh Coast Guard headquarter, confirmed the matter. Lt Commander Amirul Haque said, "It has been learnt from a trip-off that yaba pills will be smuggled in Shahpuri Island area from Myanmar.







Then a drive was conducted led by Teknaf Station Commander Lt M Saleh Akram. During the drive, they noticed an engine run-boat was coming in Shahpuri Island area from Myanmar border. The BCG personnel tried to stop them but the smugglers managed to escape leaving the boat Shahpuri seashore. Later, nobody was arrested after conducting a search in Parabon." Then the boat was searched and they found 2.80 lakh yaba tablets in sacks. Later the seized yaba tablets with boat were handed over to Teknaf Model Police Station for taking further legal actions, he added.





--- AA Correspondent, Teknaf

