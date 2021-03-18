'Bangabandhu laid foundation of making BD self-sufficient'

Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute (BLRI) Director General Dr Md Abdul Jalil with other officials of BLRI pays homage by placing a wreath at the mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at BLRI in Savar on Wednesday. -AA



Father of the Nation Bangabandhu had laid the foundation of making Bangladesh self-sufficient in food, said Dr Md Abdul Jalil, Director General of Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute (BLRI).







He came up with the remarks while inaugurating the celebration of the 101st birthday of Bangabandhu and National Children's Day at the premises of Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute (BLRI) on Wednesday. The day-long program was commenced by hoisting the national flag at 6am.







BLRI DG Dr Md Abdul Jalil said, "Bangabandhu said food does not mean only paddy, rice, meals, and maize but also fish, meat, eggs, milk, and vegetables. The country is celebrating the golden jubilee of independence. The country is moving forward and has graduated to developing country under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. To maintain this continuity of development, food security must be ensured and food autarky must be achieved. We, the scientists, should work tirelessly to build a happy and prosperous Bangladesh and ensure food security following the ideals of Bangabandhu."







"Bangabandhu realized that there was no alternative to advanced agriculture to build a golden Bengal and ensure food security. Bangladesh is an agricultural country. Bangabandhu understood there could be no alternative to technology based research in developing agriculture in a country. From this science-mindedness thought, he established several research institutes including Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation, Rice Research Institute. To ensure the social recognition of agriculturists, he conferred the status of first class officer on agriculturists," he further said.







Dr Md Abdul Jalil was accompanied by the heads of various departments of BLRI and project directors of various projects. After hoisting the national flag, the BLRI DG along with other BLRI officials laid a wreath at the temporary altar at the BLRI's administrative building to pay homage to the Father of the Nation. Besides, a milad mahfil was held at BLRI mosque after Zuhr prayer's to seek the salvation of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and all the martyred members of his family.





--- Nuray Alam, AA





Leave Your Comments