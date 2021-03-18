BEPZA celebrates Bangabandhu's birth centenary

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) arranges Doa Mahfil after Zohr prayer for the salvation of departed souls of Bangabandhu and all the martyred members of his family at the BEPZA Complex premises. -AA



Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) has celebrated 101st Birth Anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in a befitting manner.







Major General Md Nazrul Islam, the Executive Chairman of BEPZA, along with high officials on Wednesday placed a wreath at the mural of the greatest Bengali of all times, great architecture of the Independence Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the BEPZA Complex premises in the city, reports BSS.







Then the high officials led by the Executive Chairman of BEPZA cut a cake celebrating the day. The national flag was hoisted early in the morning in BEPZA Executive Office marking the day. A discussion meeting was arranged at BEPZA Complex during this time where the life and political activities of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu was discussed in detail. Before that, a video documentary named 'Amader Bangabandhu' was screened at the program. Later, the BEPZA Executive Chairman inaugurated a 'Child Care Center' at BEPZA Complex as a part of celebrating the day since the day is also being observed as 'National Children's Day'.







Member (Investment Promotion), Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Secretary Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury and all departmental heads were present during this time.







The eight EPZs including BEPZA Economic Zone, Mirsharai observed the day in the same manner as the Executive Office. BEPZA Public School & Colleges operated by BEPZA also observed the day in a befitting manner with screening video documentary. BEPZA Executive Office including EPZs and BEPZA Economic Zone arranged Doa Mahfil after Zohr prayer.

